The debate on whether Malta should make abortion legal should continue, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Tuesday, although he insisted the "rights of the unborn" should be voiced.

Speaking during a conference organised by the EU's S&D group being held in Malta, Abela said the issue should not be politicised. Instead, he said, it needs to be properly discussed.

"I have to mention the rights of the unborn child because it would not be prudent to not voice the rights of the unborn child. The discussion should go on, but we should respect the divergent perspectives. I look forward to the discussion continuing," Abela said.

On the same issue, S&D president Iratxe García Pérez said she is aware there are "differing views" and that the debate is ongoing in Malta.

"Many years ago, there was no debate. So, the fact there is one now means different positions can be represented. We are very aware that this first step has been taken," she said.

Moving onto migration, both Abela and García Pérez said commitment by all member states is needed. Some countries, García Pérez said, carry a greater burden than others because of their geographical position.

"When we speak about refugees, the approach is not coordinated and each and every country is left on its own. Our country can only take in so many people and our burden has been disproportionate. We need to tackle the problem at its origin.

"People think Libya is the source of the problem, but it is not. The approach should be to have Libya around the table," Abela said.

Meanwhile, García Pérez said the group chose to hold its meeting in Malta as a show of support for "the reforms and the recovery plan".

"Malta is an example that when we act united, we are stronger, especially as we go through what we have in the past months.

"We’re very proud that a party from our group is serving as an example for other countries," she said.