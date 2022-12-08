The Medical Association of Malta (MAM) has been accused of ignoring the concerns of more than 100 doctors, most of them its own members, who feel aggrieved that they cannot offer best-evidence practice to their patients under the current law in Malta, which prohibits abortion at all costs.

On Tuesday, MAM said that a bill currently being debated in Parliament to remove the risk of criminal prosecution of doctors if a pregnancy is terminated during intervention to protect a mother's life or health, will cause more problems for medical professionals.

It said it had never asked for the bill, which amends the criminal code, and was not consulted by the government about it. The bill has drawn a storm of protest from the opposition, the church and several NGOs.

But pro-choice organisations insisted on Thursday that Malta’s blanket ban on abortion has a chilling effect on doctors and pointed out that last June, 135 doctors had filed a judicial protest against the government over the ban.

The protest, they said, compelled the Prime Minister and the Health Minister to review the current law which inhibits termination of pregnancy under any circumstance, including serious medical reasons.

The current law also condemns doctors who help women procure abortions to a maximum of four years in prison. It also strips doctors of their professional warrant.

“The MAM has ignored the concerns of over 100 doctors, most of whom are its own members, who feel aggrieved that they cannot offer best-evidence practice to their patients as recommended by international medical guidelines.

“This delay continues to put the life and health of pregnant people in danger and continues to hinder doctors from doing their job in a timely manner.”

The organisations said that the proposed amendments will help doctors provide patients with the best possible healthcare required in the situation.

“While we understand that doctors have been carrying out termination of pregnancy in cases of risk to life, the present law creates a chilling effect, preventing them from taking quick action. Delay in such cases is to the detriment of the patient.

“Criminalising doctors has done nothing to help these patients so far. The amendment ensures patients no longer must hear that doctors’ hands are tied when they need to follow international guidelines while providing healthcare. Instead, it will make Malta a safer place for Maltese patients and their families.”

The statement was signed by Doctors for Choice, Aditus, Allied Healthcare for Choice,Integra, Isles of the Left, Moviment Graffitti, Young Progressive Beings, Women’s Rights Foundation, Men Against Violence, and Malta Humanist Association.