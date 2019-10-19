October 2, 2019 was indeed a sad day for Malta. It marked the beginning of the end of Malta as an abortion-free country. The final dice of a diabolical, superbly engineered strategy was cast; it is now no longer a question of whether abortion will be decriminalised or not but a dead certainty that it will.

We have 90+ per cent of the Maltese who are staunchly against legalising abortion, according to a survey published as recently as July 2019. In the meantime, the PL voters are ecstatic about Helena Dalli’s ‘success’. Most have not understood the implications.

Dalli’s success was in fact a foregone conclusion. Her slip of the tongue during her grilling is very telling: “I know I have the room’s trust,” she begins before laughing and correcting herself. “I know that if I have the room’s trust I will work for a Europe of equality with concrete results”.

In fact, her first statement was correct. She already knew that she had their trust. The life of people economical with the truth is proverbially short. Her appointment was only part of a Machiavellian strategy that had been formulated years before by a relatively small group of hedonists and cynics, bolstered by a significant number of foreigners.

This group was fully cognisant of the fact that the subject of abortion was an absolute no-go for the Maltese. Their aspirations could definitely not be fulfilled under a PN legislature.

The PL was therefore their only possibility to achieve their aims. At the time, the PL was striking deals with everyone and his brother in order to get elected. It was therefore a no-brainer to jump on this bandwagon.

Civil liberties iced bun delivered, Joseph Muscat, during the second legislature, appointed Dalli as Equality Minister supported by Pauline Miceli, Commissioner for Children since 2016. Ironically, it is no secret that Miceli has long favoured abortion. A Commissioner for Children supporting the killing of babies… the irony beggars belief. Dalli proceeded to hone the legal infrastructure for the introduction of abortion by coldly and clinically divesting the unborn child of any rights.

This iced bun needed to be delivered, but consulting the electorate was not an option. This would be a sure recipe for failure. The solution was introducing abortion through the back door on the strength of an EU Law mandatory for all EU member states.

Work went on behind the scenes unabatedly through lobbying and networking locally and with key figures in the EU who were keen to break down one of the last bastions that rejected abortion. They were waiting for the UN to proclaim access to abortion as a human right. This is the same organisation that wants a world government by the year 2030. The readers of this newspaper can draw their own conclusions as to the UN agenda and its credibility.

Dalli proceeded to hone the legal infrastructure for the introduction of abortion by coldly and clinically divesting the unborn child of any rights

At this appropriate moment, the industrious elves came out from hiding waving the Human Rights flag and demanding a discussion. Predictably, Muscat toed their line – all part of the deal. In truth, this was, however, just a soft launch. They did not want a discussion at all. They wanted an imposition.

Only the last leg of this strategy remained. Dalli had to be in a position of influence to ensure that the EU would make it mandatory for all states to allow access to abortion. Dalli was strategically selected to be put forward for the post of Commissioner to the EU for the equality portfolio. The wheels were set in motion, a carefully prepared script palatable to the EU grilling team was compiled and we all know the result.

Dalli solemnly declared that she was against abortion under any circumstance in an April 2018 interview with Illum. She has now solemnly proclaimed to her new masters that she is unequivocally in favour. She says she is a committed feminist and gives her word that she will do everything possible to protect sexual reproductive rights (read access to abortion in the language of us plebs).

She says she will stand strong in the face of resistance, effectively meaning that she is determined to ride roughshod over the wishes of the vast majority of the Maltese.

I quote: “When you stand your ground, you find allies to build coalitions for the willing.” Now I ask readers to try to decipher what the last mumbo jumbo sentence could mean! And some more: “You have my word that this is a guarantee that sexual and reproductive rights without exception” – an incomplete sentence. Her body language gave her away. That was a very uncomfortable woman delivering that statement.

Nobody should be surprised really. Dalli had already proved herself to be the epitome of deceit.

We saw her smirk and brag how she fooled 80 per cent of the electorate with the civil liberties legislation. With Dalli, what’s important is not what she says but what she leaves unsaid…

In all probability, the incumbents will strive to keep a low profile on the issue until the next election is secured.

Meanwhile, Dalli will ensure that her brief is delivered, and the bombshell will be dropped at the beginning of their third legislature in time for PL voters to get over the bitter pill they were made to swallow come the subsequent election.

Our comatose opposition does not even seem to have cottoned on to the implications of Dalli’s appointment. We did not hear a single bleat from that side since Dalli’s U-Turn. We cannot afford complacency.

It is of paramount importance that immediate, strategic and professional action is taken, not only locally, but also in the corridors of Brussels. Failing this, abortion will be with us without the need for the nation to be consulted. We will not be given the chance to have our say in a referendum, and that is precisely where the back door lies.

Who, therefore, is going protect Maltese babies from the hands of these mercenaries and cynics? Who is going to ensure that the will of the vast majority of the Maltese people is respected? This issue can never be looked at in the same light as that which ushered in divorce to our shores. The latter concerns a decision taken by an adult on his own person alone. This time, we are talking of pure, unadulterated premeditated murder of our most vulnerable.

All the three main pillars touted by the abortion lobby have long been disproved scientifically since they were bandied about more than half a century ago. In fact, the prime movers and instigators are either seriously out of date and retrograde or they are consciously trying to sell the public a blatant lie for ulterior motives.

No, Dr Dalli, 90+ per cent of the Maltese will not applaud you once the penny drops on how you have once again deceived them.

Rather, you should hang your head in shame for your very significant role in spearheading the introduction of the horrendous abortion industry in our country – an industry that only leaves a bloodied trail of death.