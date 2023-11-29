The European Commission has proposed a directive dealing with gender-based violence. Last July, the European Parliament, one of the two co-legislators, approved an amendment, hidden among over 200 submitted, introducing access to abortion, free and direct, whenever a pregnancy results from a sexual offence.

This is against Maltese law and in direct conflict with its provisions. Our law permits a wilful termination of pregnancy only when there is an actual threat to the life of the mother.

The Maltese government, which, along with the opposition, has formally taken a position locally and abroad in favour of life and against abortion, should oppose this amendment at all levels and by all means, mainly on the following two grounds:

First of all, abortion, is, according to the sacred principle of subsidiarity, left in the hands of the members states of the European Union. If the European Union institutions start ignoring the provisions of the EU treaties, which established them, this will imperil the very political and legal cohesion of the Union itself and will provide rich fodder to the Eurosceptic movements which are gaining more popularity in certain EU countries.

Besides, if the EU organs indulge in breaching the rules of the game, who can stop member states, particularly the recalcitrant ones, from doing the same with impunity?

Secondly, when Malta joined the EU in 2004 under the stewardship of Nationalist prime minister Eddie Fenech Adami, the government wisely and successfully negotiated a Protocol to the Treaty of Accession to the effect that, on abortion, whatever the EU rules may be, Malta reserved the right to block within its territory the introduction of abortion: abortion is, therefore, a matter for Malta to decide on and no one else.

The directive and the abovementioned amendment is currently at the trilogue stage, namely before a negotiating forum between the commission, parliament and the council of ministers. The Maltese government should make its position clear: whether one is in favour or against abortion, such provisions require a unanimous vote and not one based only on a qualified majority.

Finally, if, in spite of its efforts, the government does not succeed in blocking the directive on this point it should take the case before the European Union Court of Justice (CJEU) in Luxembourg, challenging the directive, as amended, as being in conflict with EU Treaties.

The minister of justice has a special responsibility in this regard. Answering a parliamentary question tabled by Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard replied that the government was supporting the EU Directive on Gender Violence but added “so long as its provisions are drafted according to the provisions of the Treaties and established principles”.

The introduction of abortion breaches the provisions of the treaties and established principles. The minister, with the support of the opposition, should take action immediately, oppose the directive as it stands and nip in the bud the obnoxious introduction at EU level of abortion by stealth.

Tonio Borg is a former deputy prime minister and European commissioner.