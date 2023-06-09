Card games are a tried-and-true way to drum up some fun in New Zealand. From social gatherings to pub nights, these games bring people together, fostering camaraderie and excitement. In this vibrant gaming culture, several card games have gained popularity among New Zealanders of all ages. Whether played just for low-stakes fun or in competitive settings, these games showcase strategic thinking, skilful play, and moments of thrilling anticipation.

Let's explore some of the most popular card games enjoyed by the Kiwi community, ranging from trick-taking classics to modern favourites.

‘Last Card’ card game

‘Last Card,’ a beloved card game played and enjoyed by people of all ages, has gained popularity worldwide, including in New Zealand. It is a versatile game that can be played with a standard deck of cards and offers endless fun and excitement.

Last Card is believed to be a derivative of various shedding or matching card games that have been enjoyed for centuries. Shedding games, also known as "trick-and-discard" games, have been played around the world for centuries.

You can learn more about these games and those similar here: card-games.nz. These games typically involve players trying to get rid of their cards by playing them strategically, often matching ranks or suits.

Gameplay

The player to the left of the dealer starts the game. To play a card, it must match either the rank or the suit of the top card in the discard pile. If a player cannot make a valid play, they must draw a card from the central pile. If the drawn card can be played immediately, the player can play it. Some variations may include special action cards, similar to those in Uno, which can introduce additional gameplay elements.

Last card

When a player has only one card left in their hand, they must announce "Last card" to inform the other players.

If a player fails to declare "Last Card" before the next player starts their turn, they may be penalized by having to draw additional cards.

Winning the game

The game continues until one player successfully gets rid of all their cards.

The first player to discard their final card wins the round. Additionally, players may agree on additional variations or house rules to add more excitement and strategic elements to the game.

45s

45 is a traditional New Zealand card game that many play in their free time. It is a trick-taking game played with a modified deck of 45 cards, including a joker. The objective is to be the first player to reach the predetermined score.

Gameplay

The rules of 45s may vary slightly depending on the specific group or region, but the core gameplay remains consistent. Players take turns leading tricks, aiming to win valuable cards and accumulate points. The beauty of 45s lies in its blend of skill, luck, and the ability to outmanoeuvre opponents through clever card play and calculated decision-making.

Spit

Spit, also known as Speed, is a fast-paced shedding card game that can be played by two players. The game involves quick thinking and fast reflexes to get rid of cards in your hand.

Gameplay

Players simultaneously play cards onto central piles, building up in ascending order or playing the next card in sequence. When both players have a card of the same rank, they can slap the piles, and the fastest player claims them. The game continues until one player empties their hand and stockpile, winning the game. Spit is a thrilling test of speed and reflexes.

Bridge

Bridge is a strategic partnership card game played with four players. It is widely regarded as one of the most challenging and intellectually stimulating card games. The objective of bridge is for partnerships to earn points by winning tricks and fulfilling predetermined bidding contracts.

Gameplay

Players communicate through bidding to determine the contract, which includes the number of tricks and trump suit or notrump. The declarer plays both their hand and the dummy's, aiming to fulfil the contract. Strategic play, card counting, and communication between partners are key. Scoring is based on achieving or failing the contract, with the goal of accumulating points to win the rubber. Bridge is known for its intellectual challenge and social play in clubs and tournaments.

Conclusion

In New Zealand, card games have become a cherished pastime, bringing people together at parties and pub nights. These games showcase strategic thinking, skilful play, and moments of thrilling anticipation. From the versatile "Last Card" to the traditional trick-taking game "45s," and the fast-paced shedding game "Spit," there is a game for every taste. Additionally, the strategic partnership game of Bridge challenges players' intellect and fosters social interaction. Whether playing for fun or in competitive settings, card games continue to captivate and entertain the Kiwi community, creating bonds and lasting memories.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.