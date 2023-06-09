Keno is a popular lottery game in New Zealand. It gives players the freedom to play the game the way they want to, which sets it apart from many other lottery games in New Zealand. Here is a compilation of everything you need to know about playing Keno at kenoresults.nz.

A brief history of Keno

In 1987, Keno was the fourth lottery game to be added to the New Zealand lottery. It wasn’t until 1999, however, that they began to hold four draws per day. More recently in 2019, the Multiplier option was added. The Multiplier increases the cost of the ticket, but also increases the possible prize.

What is Keno?

Keno is best described as being similar to both bingo and a lottery game. Like bingo, you choose numbers from a grid. Like other lottery games in New Zealand, Keno is a numbers game. However, unlike other lottery games, Keno allows you to choose how many numbers to put in each line, how much to spend on each line, and how many draws you want to play in. A Multiplier option is also available.

One of the unique features of Keno is that the draw occurs four times a day. Most other lottery games have draws either once or twice a week. The frequent and constant draws add to the excitement of playing Keno and are undoubtedly a big reason as to why so many people choose to play it.

How to play

A ticket to play Keno can cost as low as $1. However, the cost depends on how many lines you choose to play, how much you choose to spend for each line, how many draws you want to enter, and whether you add a Multiplier (explained below).

The simplest way to explain the cost is as follows:

Number of lines x Spend per line x Number of draws = Cost of your Keno ticket

Adding the Multiplier will double the cost of your ticket.

Here’s how to play Keno in a few easy steps:

Select your numbers: On the Keno ticket, there is a grid of numbers from 1 to 80. For each line, you must decide how many numbers you want, with a minimum of one and a maximum of ten numbers per line. If you do not want to choose the numbers yourself, you can use Keno Dip, and your numbers will be automatically generated. Decide on the number of draws: Determine how many consecutive games or draws you would like to play with the same ticket. You can often choose to play multiple games with the same numbers, allowing you to participate in several rounds without manually selecting numbers each time. Set your wager: Decide on the amount of money you want to bet for each game or draw. The potential payout you can receive depends on the number of matches you achieve and the size of your wager. Decide whether you want to add a Multiplier.

What is a Multiplier?

Multiplier is an add-on feature that can be applied to any Keno ticket. It gives players the chance to exponentially increase their winnings.

There are five possible Multiplier numbers to choose from: 1.5, 2, 3, 5 and 10.

All you need to do is choose to add the Multiplier option to any Keno ticket. If your Keno ticket is the winner in the draw, then your prize is multiplied by the Multiplier number that is also drawn at that time. For example, if your Keno ticket wins a draw, and the Multiplier is 5, then your prize is 5x more than what it would be if you did not choose to add the Multiplier to your Keno ticket.

Please note that adding the Multiplier option will make your Keno ticket more expensive.

How to win

As mentioned above, Keno draws happen four times every day, at 10am, 1pm, 3pm, and 6pm.

At each of the four draws every day, 20 Keno numbers are picked randomly from the grid of 80 numbers and a Multiplier number is chosen.

Winning Keno depends on how you choose to play. The odds and prizes of winning Keno depend on how many numbers you put in each line, how many winning numbers you match, how much you spend per line and if you have added the Multiplier to your Keno ticket.

