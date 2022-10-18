An exhibition ‘about life’ experiences is currently on, held in a house converted into an interactive and hands-on art centre in Xemxija.

Each piece of art tells a story about situations in life that challenge the mind and allows for acknowledgment and personal growth.

The installations are simplifications of learning points in the artist Christine Attard's life that she hopes could serve others, allowing them to see thing things they may not be able to understand and give them another perspective on life situations.

The paintings are subconscious expressions reached through introspection and self-questioning, resulting in pieces that depict chapters in her life, that she wishes visitors could relate to.

The motivation to up-cycle is not only an opportunity to save materials from the landfill but which act as ‘triggers of guilt’ knowing that they have been discarded. The artist feels there is a link between items that are no longer seen as necessary or that serve a purpose and feeling hopeful that there is a new life in them.

She wants to encourage people who may not easily relate to art or who find abstract art challenging to comprehend, to attend and challenge themselves to find connections.

Some exhibits will ask visitors to write and share their experiences and create connections with others. There will be activity tables where people can create their own art as well as a table with art and poetry challenges provided by the book Life Rhymes for Young Minds. There will also be a worksheet for children (ages 11+) to fill in as they go through the exhibition, which will hopefully open children’s minds to the artistic world.

This exhibition is a collaboration with the Richmond Foundation and there will be information leaflets for people to peruse as well as an opportunity to make a contribution towards the foundation.

About Life is on until October 31 at 8, Trejqet Għar Berbaħ, Xemxija, St Paul’s Bay. Weekends open from 10am-6pm and weekdays open for booked tours (christineattard.setmore.com). It is set over three floors, with no lift available.

The exhibition is open to ages 11+; any younger children will need to be accompanied by an adult at all times. It is suggested to park close to the Xemxija Church roundabout (ex-Mistra Village area). Contact the artist at christineattard@outlook.com for more information.