Poker is one of the most popular games in the online casino world and has been played in many old movies including the James Bond movies. It’s obviously also played in person in a real casino. In Finland online casinos are fairly popular these days and there are even quite a few successful Finnish poker players. In this article we will look into how the world of Finnish online poker really looks like these days and how to get started as a beginner.

Pick a platform

In the Finnish online poker world the most beginner friendly platforms would be for example Betsafe, NordicBet, Betsson ja Unibet. Picking the right kind of platform is important, especially if a person is just starting out with playing poker online. Often the platforms offer poker games to play on computer but these days they often also support mobile format.

Free poker

You don’t necessarily have to use real money in Finnish online poker platforms. Many beginners or people who like just playing poker for fun, play free poker. It takes away the pressure of being very skilled in poker since the game is based a lot on complex strategies and good wit. Especially playing free poker with a group of friends can be quite fun.

Video poker

Playing poker on video with a live dealer is probably the most ideal for a person who wants as authentic playing experience as possible while playing online. Normally, you have to pay for playing video poker since there is an actual person working behind the camera.

Different variations

There are many different kinds of ways and strategies to play poker online. Usually, you would use a pack of 52 cards for playing poker unless there are jokers in the game as well and the basic rules are the same. You can look more into the basics and tips of playing poker online at poker.io.

To get started, the easiest variation of poker would probably be Texas Hold’em which is generally the most popular game in Finnish online casinos. The other types of games would be Omaha which is very similar with Texas Hold’em or more modern variations like Razz which is recommended for players who look for something new and special.

Online poker tournaments

Often when entering an online platform for playing poker, there are many tournaments going on. The tournaments are truly the spice of the online poker world and you can choose to join a free tournament or use money for playing depending on what your motives and skills of playing are. The only important thing while participating in these tournaments is to really focus on the tournament instead of scrolling through other websites and multitasking while playing.

If you’re looking for something fun to spend your time with alone or with friends or if your goal is to become the best poker player in the Finnish poker world, starting playing is pretty easy and doesn’t require much effort.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.