Stephen King once stated: “If you don’t have time to read, you don’t have the time or the tools to write. Simple as that.” This quote resonates with the challenges that students and aspiring writers encounter when transitioning from reading books to creating their own written works. The process of planning, conceptualizing and penning down one’s ideas can indeed be daunting.

Following the release of the latest MATSEC O-Level results, concerning figures have emerged, indicating that a significant number of Maltese students faced challenges in core subjects. Particularly in the Maltese exam, with 17 per cent of students failing in the same sitting. These results have highlighted the need for a comprehensive evaluation of the curriculum and support systems to address the apparent academic struggles faced by a substantial portion of the student population.

Amidst these concerns, the local publishing industry has shown promising growth, evident from the increasing number of ISBNs (International Standard Book Numbers) issued by the National Book Council each year. Additionally, the hundreds of books submitted annually for the National Book Prize reflect the country’s literary vibrancy. However, a crucial question arises – does Malta produce enough new writing talent to sustain this growth?

The National Book Council, the public entity committed to encouraging reading, promoting books and supporting the publishing industry, recognizes the importance of nurturing new writing talent. With the upcoming Malta Book Festival 2023 scheduled from October 18-22 at MFCC, Ta’ Qali, the Council aims to celebrate the power of writing through various initiatives.

Among the featured characters on this year’s festival poster is Filip il-Kittieb, a mysterious writer concealed behind a theatrical guise. Over the five-day event, Filip will engage with young audiences, shedding light on the myriad opportunities and benefits of writing and sharing one’s stories with a wider audience.

The festival promises an array of events aimed at fostering new talent in the writing industry. These include interviews with popular local and foreign authors focusing on writing for Young Adults, a genre that requires further exploration in the local market. Workshops for local authors and translators will delve into writing techniques, while clinics will emphasize the importance of manuscript editing and how to pitch works locally and abroad. The festival will also feature workshops with a leading publishing press and potential masterclasses on creative writing. Moreover, panel discussions on adapting books for the big screen will offer valuable insights into exploring new avenues for authors.

Despite the challenges faced by the publishing industry, these are undoubtedly exciting times for aspiring authors eager to make their mark. The National Book Council remains committed to creating opportunities for budding writers, ensuring that the industry remains creative, dynamic and inclusive.

This year’s Malta Book Festival 2023 goes #beyondbooks, exploring the captivating relationship between literature and other artistic mediums.

Mark Camilleri, executive chairman, National Book Council