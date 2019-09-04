Happening on September 10 at the InterContinental Arena Conference Centre, iGaming Next is the go-to, one-day, one-venue event for the industry’s key decision makers.

An exclusive concept which will bring together some 700 delegates where the ideas, products and technologies for the future will be revealed, iGaming Next will present concrete product and technology roadmaps for 2020 and beyond from the top suppliers of the industry plus confirmed keynote speakers hailing from the world’s most renowned tech giants.

iGaming Next brings together some of the most influential leaders in the industry together with world celebrated keynote speakers who will inspire, share and discuss ground-breaking mindsets and innovations. Similar to Apple’s yearly reveal event but combined with the presentation quality and attention of a TED conference, iGaming Next sets to further raise the bar for such events. With keynote speakers such as co-founder of Shazam, Dhiraj Mukherjee, senior engineer manager at Microsoft, Karl Davies-Barrett’s, and head of business development at Amazon Game Tech, Griff Parry, iGaming Next is well on its way in achieving this ambitious goal.

With a plethora of excellent names hailing from the industry’s top tier companies delving into the future of the industry, iGaming Next guarantees not a dull moment. Evolution Gaming CPO Todd Haushalter, Quickspin founder Joachim Timmermans, Betconstruct business development executive Syuzanna Melkonyan, SG Digital, Scientific Games senior vice president Casino, platform and iLottery, Dylan Slaney, and Netent Malta managing director Henrik Fagerlund will present their companies’ trailblazing vision and cutting-edge innovations for the coming years, which are bound to resonate throughout the sector as a whole.

Throughout the day, some of the industry’s finest players will conduct panel discussions, providing a unique chance to capture a wealth of knowledge on issues which will shape the future in 2020, ranging from the regulatory outlook to upcoming trends that will forge tomorrow’s gaming. With a list that reads like a who’s who of the industry and distinguished names such as Pontus Lindwall, Betsson AB CEO and president, Enrico Bradamante, iGEN (MT) chairman, Nick Nocton, commercial and regulatory partner at Mishcon De Reya LLP (UK), Morten Ronde, founder and managing partner at Nordic Gambling, Lahcene Merzoug, CEO ComeOn! Group, Jessica Maier, partner at Melchers Law Firm, Jesper Svensson, CEO Betsson Operations, Heathcliff Farrugia, CEO at the Malta Gaming Authority, and Jordan Levin, group CEO at SC Digital, Scientific Games, doing the honours, attendees are in for an exciting, informative and unique event which will offer an insightful experience into the workings and the future of the dynamic gaming industry.

iGaming Next offers an exclusive, unparalleled opportunity to delve into the extraordinary and fast-paced gaming industry; a wealth of knowledge and perspectives from the leading movers and shakers of this vibrant sector; the chance to network and discover what the future holds for iGaming, all under one roof, in one single day.