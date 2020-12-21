Tammy Abraham hit a quickfire late double on Monday as Chelsea beat West Ham 3-0 to reignite their Premier League challenge after consecutive defeats.

The Hammers proved tricky opponents at an empty Stamford Bridge but lacked the firepower to hurt Frank Lampard’s men, who led early through Thiago Silva’s bullet header.

Chelsea enjoyed a strong start to the season before losses to Everton and Wolves checked their progress but the victory at the London Stadium lifts them into fifth spot.

Champions Liverpool have opened up a five-point gap at the top of the table but behind them, just seven points separate second-placed Leicester from 11th-placed Wolves.

“It was nice to see that at the end because we had a period at 1-0 where it was tough, we dealt with that well,” Lampard told the BBC.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta