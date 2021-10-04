Roma striker Tammy Abraham and Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell were called into England's squad for their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers on Monday.

Abraham is back on the England scene for the first time in November 2020 after initially missing out when Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad was announced on Thursday.

The 24-year-old has been in good form since leaving Chelsea for Roma in a £34 million ($46 million) deal in August.

