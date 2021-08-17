Tammy Abraham has completed his move to Roma from Chelsea, the Serie A club announced on Monday, the England forward joined former Blues boss Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital in a deal worth 40 million euros ($47 million).

In a statement, Roma said that Abraham had signed a five-year contract and that Chelsea would “retain the right to a percentage of any future transfer fee involving the striker”.

Italian media report that the 23-year-old, who will wear the number nine jersey left vacant by Edin Dzeko’s transfer to Inter, will earn 4.5 million euros net each season.

“You can sense when a club really wants you — and Roma made their interest clear immediately,” said Abraham to the Rome website.

