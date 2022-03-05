Tammy Abraham boosted Roma’s Champions League hopes on Saturday with the only goal in a 1-0 win over Atalanta which moves his team to within three points of the top four.
England international Abraham classily finished the 13th goal of his debut Serie A season as Jose Mourinho’s side closed in on fourth-placed Juventus before their match with Spezia on Sunday.
Roma are unbeaten in seven league matches and their win over Atalanta was characterised by a steeliness that had been missing earlier in the season.
“A couple of months ago maybe we concede a goal in the last minute, but we win as a team and lose as a team and now we can enjoy it, go have a drink and celebrate with the fans,” Abraham said to DAZN.
