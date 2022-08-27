Tammy Abraham earned Roma a point with the leveller in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Juventus on Paulo Dybala’s return to his old stomping ground.

England international Abraham headed in his first goal of the season from Dybala’s knock-down midway through the second half at the Allianz Stadium to maintain an unbeaten start for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Roma escape Turin with a result despite being second best for much of the match and Dusan Vlahovic putting Juve ahead with a stunning free-kick with barely a minute on the clock.

The away side join local rivals Lazio and Torino on seven points at the top of the league after the latter beat Cremonese 2-1 in Saturday’s other early game.

