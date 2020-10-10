Gareth Southgate will consider selecting Tammy Abraham and Jadon Sancho for England’s Nations League clash against Belgium after the pair returned to the fold following their breach of coronavirus protocols.

Chelsea striker and Borussia Dortmund forward Sancho were both left out of England’s 3-0 friendly win over Wales at Wembley on Thursday after attending a large party earlier in the week.

The surprise 23rd birthday bash for Abraham was thrown by his family and was also attended by his Chelsea and England team-mate Ben Chilwell.

