roman Abramovich has denied reports he is asking for a £1.5 billion ($1.9 billion) loan to be repaid for the sale of Chelsea to go through.

The Russian billionaire put the Premier League club up for sale on March 2, insisting he would not call in the loan amassed during his 19-year reign in charge and that all proceeds from the sale of the club would go to victims of the war in Ukraine.

Abramovich was then sanctioned by the British government and the European Union for his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin, forcing Chelsea to operate under a special licence.

That licence runs out on May 31, with fears over the future of the club if a sale does not take place before the end of the month.

