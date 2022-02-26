Thomas Tuchel admits uncertainty over Roman Abramovich’s future as Chelsea owner is weighing on his club ahead of Sunday’s League Cup final against Liverpool.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this week, Abramovich has been the subject of much discussion in the British Parliament.

Abramovich is one of a number of Russian oligarchs and companies facing potential sanctions from Britain in response to the Ukraine crisis.

It has been suggested in Parliament that the UK should seize Abramovich’s assets and bar him from owning Chelsea.

While Abramovich has not fallen under any sanctions so far, Chelsea boss Tuchel conceded the situation, along with the war in Ukraine, was proving a distraction going into the Liverpool clash at Wembley.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta