The absence of nationwide parking management is to blame for the swell in licensed cars, according to a specialist in sustainable development.

Unlike other countries, Malta does not have street parking charges, exacerbating the “love affair” for cars, Prof. Maria Attard told The Sunday Times of Malta.

“There is no disincentive to buy more cars which are just dumped there. You don’t have to pay for a residential permit like you do elsewhere.”

Statistics issued on Friday showed that the stock of licensed vehicles increased at a net average rate of 45 vehicles per day. At the end of June, the number of motor vehicles in Malta totalled 391,914, an additional 3.3 per cent over the same period in 2018.

“People are buying more cars and taking over the street because there’s nothing stopping them. Like any resource, if you don’t manage the land, it runs out very quickly. Since we don’t have a price for parking, the situation is extremely skewed,” she added.

Prof. Attard, who is the Head of Geography and Director of the Institute for Climate Change and Sustainable Development at the University of Malta, underlined a growing trend for garages to be converted into rooms, which was also fuelling the problem, as this meant more cars on the street.

Though more vehicles were taking over the streetscape, it was difficult to say with certainty whether all newly-licensed cars were being added to the road. One driver could own three licensed cars, but he would only drive one at a time, Prof. Attard explained. The majority of cars were stationary and occupying public space.

“There are beautiful spots in our villages that we cannot simply enjoy anymore because they are taken up by cars and parking spaces.”

Why not invest in parking management?

Populist policies are to blame for the lack of parking management and the increase in cars, Prof. Attard said.

“If a child has diabetes, it might seem cruel not to give them sugary food to prevent the tantrum that ensued. In the same way, the authorities are doing nothing to curtail or manage this love affair we have with the car.”

Parking charges and better monitoring of the use of garages are not destined to be popular with the Maltese, she said.

Cultural context is essential to understanding this obsession, the academic added.

When cars first came to Malta, only the wealthy could afford them.

Their symbol of material status has persisted with many looking down upon those who use public transport.

Looking to the future, Prof. Attard said the priority needs to be put on the capacity for parking. Plans can then be made according to this capacity and in consultation with the relevant stakeholders including residents.

Driving ourselves up the wall

The National Statistics Office reported that the stock of licensed vehicles had increased at a net average rate of 45 vehicles per day by the end of June. The stock of licensed motor vehicles had increased at an average net rate of 36 per day in 2017.

■ 77.6 per cent of the vehicles were passenger cars, 13.6 per cent were commercial vehicles, 7.6 per cent were motorcycles/quadricycles and all-terrain vehicles.

■ The majority of new vehicles – 5,272 – were passenger cars, followed by motorcycles with 1,116 or 15 per cent.

■ During the second quarter, 7,503 vehicles were taken off the roads due to a restriction. Of these, 34.3 per cent were put for resale, 32.4 per cent were scrapped, and 31.1 per cent were garaged.

■ As at the end of June, almost 60 per cent of vehicles were petrol-powered engines while diesel-powered vehicles reached 38.9 per cent. Electric and hybrid vehicles accounted for 0.8 per cent of the entire stock, with a total of 3,280 vehicles.