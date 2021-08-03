Harry Kane again failed to attend training with Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday but the England captain is expected back at the club later this week despite trying to force a big-money move to Premier League champions Manchester City, the London Evening Standard reported Tuesday.

Kane was due back at Tottenham’s training headquarters on Monday for a coronavirus test and a fitness assessment following his three-week holiday after Euro 2020 but did not show and the 28-year-old was not there on Tuesday either.

The Standard reported that Kane is said to believe the situation has been blown out of proportion, with the north London club Spurs now thought to be fully aware of his plans.

Tottenham, who ironically face Pep Guardiola’s team on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season, have declined to comment about Kane’s absence.

Kane went public with his desire to leave Tottenham at the end of last season but has also remained silent this week.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta