Absolut has launched a brand new naturally fruity flavour to add to its flavour range: Absolut Grapefruit.

Absolut Grapefruit has a distinct note of pink grapefruit and a well-balanced natural sweetness. Made with grapefruit and other natural flavours and no added sugar, Absolut Grapefruit is a premium vodka that is perfect for those looking for something new, refreshing and free from artificial flavours.

Add a dash of grapefruit to give you a taste of summer, whatever the season.

Free from artificial flavours

Absolut uses highest-quality natural ingredients to make its pro­ducts. Its unique ‘One Source’ production philosophy ensures super­ior quality vodka for Absolut flavours.

Absolut take responsibility for the entire production from seed to bottle, to create a better world and a better vodka.

Follow Absolut on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

Absolut is imported, marketed and distributed by Farsons Beverage Imports Company (FBIC) Ltd.

Cocktail recipes

Grapefruit and tonic: 1½ parts Absolut Grapefruit; 4½ parts Tonic Grapefruit; and lime wedge. Pour Absolut Grapefruit and tonic into a highball filled with ice cubes. Stir and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.



The Swedish Paloma: 1½ parts Absolut Grapefruit; 1½ parts grapefruit juice; 0.375 parts lime juice; soda for topping; and grapefruit wedge. Pour all ingredients except the soda into a shaker. Add ice cubes. Shake and pour into a highball (salted rim optional). Top up with soda. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.



Easy Breezy: 1½ parts Absolut Grapefruit; 1½ parts cranberry juice; and orange wedge. Pour Absolut Grapefruit and cranberry juice into a rocks glass filled with ice cubes. Garnish with an orange wedge.