Absolut has launched a brand new naturally fruity flavour to add to its flavour range: Absolut Grapefruit.
Absolut Grapefruit has a distinct note of pink grapefruit and a well-balanced natural sweetness. Made with grapefruit and other natural flavours and no added sugar, Absolut Grapefruit is a premium vodka that is perfect for those looking for something new, refreshing and free from artificial flavours.
Add a dash of grapefruit to give you a taste of summer, whatever the season.
Free from artificial flavours
Absolut uses highest-quality natural ingredients to make its products. Its unique ‘One Source’ production philosophy ensures superior quality vodka for Absolut flavours.
Absolut take responsibility for the entire production from seed to bottle, to create a better world and a better vodka.
Absolut is imported, marketed and distributed by Farsons Beverage Imports Company (FBIC) Ltd.
Cocktail recipes
Grapefruit and tonic: 1½ parts Absolut Grapefruit; 4½ parts Tonic Grapefruit; and lime wedge. Pour Absolut Grapefruit and tonic into a highball filled with ice cubes. Stir and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.
The Swedish Paloma: 1½ parts Absolut Grapefruit; 1½ parts grapefruit juice; 0.375 parts lime juice; soda for topping; and grapefruit wedge. Pour all ingredients except the soda into a shaker. Add ice cubes. Shake and pour into a highball (salted rim optional). Top up with soda. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.
Easy Breezy: 1½ parts Absolut Grapefruit; 1½ parts cranberry juice; and orange wedge. Pour Absolut Grapefruit and cranberry juice into a rocks glass filled with ice cubes. Garnish with an orange wedge.
