Italian artist Lucio Dubini is exhibiting large-scale abstract paintings in the acrylics medium at the Malta Society of Arts.

Exhibiting in Malta for the first time, Dubini’s Memories from Mars is also marking his first solo show ever. The exhibition is the culmination of a long journey of self-discovery featuring large, colourful and playful acrylic works with more defined shapes than his previous works.

Dubini describes his abstract art as the most natural way for the artist to materialise his feelings, experiences and images into visual art. Each viewer can travel inside his paintings and find new places each time. The exhibition is curated by Roderick Camilleri who guided the artist through various discussions and studio visits, to develop new paths related to abstraction.

Memories from Mars by Lucio Dubini is on at the Art Galleries of Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta. The exhibition can be visited during the Malta Society of Arts’ opening hours: Monday to Friday from 8am to 7pm, and Saturdays from 9am to 1.30pm until March 25. Entrance is free. For more information, visit www.artsmalta.org/events and www.luciodubini.com.