A proposed 11-storey development would see retail outlets, offices and residential units go up in an untouched part of Valley Road, destroying the last green lung for residents plagued by traffic and development, residents say.

The valley is the last bastion of respite from constant traffic pollution coming from the arterial road in Msida, said one long-time resident, who did not wish to reveal his identity.

The application, submitted by George Portelli of Right Properties, is proposing the construction of retail outlets as well as offices for professional services with underground parking on Valley Road, as well as residential units on Triq il-Parilja and Triq Guze’ Flores, with another three levels of underground parking.

The development would also cut through a public staircase in frequent use by pedestrians, particularly commuters from Santa Venera who use it to reach the more favourable bus routes in Msida.

“You can appreciate the beauty of what remains of the valley, even though it is privately owned,” the resident said.

I am begging for common sense to prevail here, this is all that remains of a valley that gives the area its name

“It’s not a small parcel of land either. A portion is used for farming, there is a horse stable while the rest is pure wild, what the valley looked like in its natural form.

“This is the only space in the area, the periphery of Santa Venera and Msida, that acts as a green lung. We see so much pollution from cars and heavy trucks, it’s one of the few things that actually mitigates their impact and offers a bit of respite.”

The proposed development also posed other concerns, he said, noting that the area is prone to flooding and the changed landscape might make it worse.

Additionally, the valley is home to a colony of bats, as well as other fauna. At least nine centuries-old carob trees are planted on the plot proposed for development.

“I am begging for common sense to prevail here, this is all that remains of a valley that gives the area its name, a part of our natural heritage. Please don’t kill it off as well,” he said.

Several Santa Venera residents have sent in representations opposing the proposal.

“This project would be detrimental to people’s health,” wrote Kurt Buttigieg.

“There are also trees which are many years old and are of great historical value to our natural environment and identity.

“Build a bunker on Mars and sell your aspirational, overpriced tat from there instead.”

Among other complaints, Gabriel Vella wrote that the proposal is “absurd and short-sighted” and “only had the benefit of the few in mind”.