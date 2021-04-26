Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Monday hit back at calls for his club to be banned from the Champions League for their part in the failed European Super League proposals, saying the suggestion was “absurd”.

The Spanish giants were one of 12 major European clubs to launch the ill-fated Super League last week, with the club’s president Florentino Perez insisting the project could still go ahead despite nine of the teams withdrawing within 72 hours of the initial announcement.

UEFA threatened the clubs with “consequences” before the plans fell apart, but Zidane said any thoughts of a Champions League ban were misplaced.

