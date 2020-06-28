The Audi SQ7 has been given a styling and performance overhaul from German tuning firm Abt.

A new control unit takes the standard 429bhp and 900Nm of torque up to 503bhp and 970Nm, while a sound control system is designed to make the exhaust note even more aggressive.

Exterior styling upgrades come in the form of a widebody aero kit, which adds fender extensions to make the car look wider, add-ons for the front and rear bumpers, and door strip attachments. Buyers can choose not to add the fender extensions to keep the car’s original dimensions.

Optional extras include a plastic or carbon-fibre rear wing or fender inserts.

There are three 22-inch alloy wheel designs to choose from in the form of the style-conscious Sport GR, air flow-focused HR Aero, and high-performance HR-F wheel.

Inside, other optional extras include a dashboard cover, seat frame cover, start-stop switch cap with illuminated logo, and integrated interior lights.

Abt is one of the world’s leading Volkswagen Group tuning companies, with its primary focus on Audi models. In recent weeks it has also announced a tuning package for the RS6 and RS7 that takes their power up to 730bhp.