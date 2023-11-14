Olivier Giroud has been banned for two games for aiming a volley of abuse at officials at the end of AC Milan’s dramatic and controversial 2-2 draw at Lecce, Serie A said on Tuesday.

France striker Giroud was dismissed in stoppage time at the Stadio Via del Mare on Saturday afternoon after aiming “abusive expressions” at referee Rosario Abisso following an initial booking for dissent.

Giroud, who has scored eight times this season, was then shown a straight red card and will now miss home matches against Fiorentina and Frosinone after the international break.

Abisso was at the centre of controversy after Lecce were denied a stunning comeback from two goals down when shortly after Giroud’s sending off Roberto Piccoli fired home what looked like being an incredible winner from distance.

