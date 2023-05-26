International hospitality brand AC Hotels by Marriott has announced the opening of its first hotel in Malta, AC Hotel by Marriott St Julian’s. The opening of this new hotel has expanded the brand’s European portfolio.

Owned and managed by The Ona Hospitality Ltd., the new lifestyle hotel was designed by Italian-based architecture and design association Fabris & Partners.

The modern design balances form and function – sleek, elegant and simplistic, the traditional Maltese colour scheme runs throughout the public spaces and guestrooms. The colour palette takes inspiration from the natural and urban environment around the hotel, incorporating neutral, calming colours and natural materials, evoking a strong sense of place and connection to the locale.

AC Hotel by Marriott St Julian’s.

“We are delighted to be bringing AC Hotels’ design-driven guest experience to Malta. The hotel marks Marriott Bonvoy’s third property in this vibrant Mediterranean island destination,” said Matthew Boettcher, vice president and Global Brand Leader, Distinctive Select Brands.

AC Hotel by Marriott St Julian’s offers 106 contemporary guestrooms and suites, all of which feature plush bedding, Nespresso coffee machines and an ergonomic workspace to provide guests with ultimate comfort and convenience.

In keeping with Malta’s exemplary food scene, renowned as a culinary and cultural melting pot, AC Hotel by Marriott St. Julian’s features the AC Lounge on the rooftop terrace. Other facilities include a heated outdoor rooftop pool, an indoor pool, a meeting space with seating for up to 40 people, and a gym featuring state-of-the-art Matrix equipment.