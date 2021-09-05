AC Milan on Sunday announced the “temporary” suspension of ticket sales for their three Champions League group matches and promised to lower ticket prices after a fan revolt.
Back in the Champions League after a seven-year absence, the club put the first tickets on sale this week at prices much higher than those of Serie A champions Inter Milan for their group games at the same stadium.
The price for a seat in one of the ends for AC Milan’s Group B match against Atletico Madrid on September 28 was 119 euros ($141.50) while Inter are asking 48 euros for their Group D match against Real Madrid on September 15.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us