AC Milan on Sunday announced the “temporary” suspension of ticket sales for their three Champions League group matches and promised to lower ticket prices after a fan revolt.

Back in the Champions League after a seven-year absence, the club put the first tickets on sale this week at prices much higher than those of Serie A champions Inter Milan for their group games at the same stadium.

The price for a seat in one of the ends for AC Milan’s Group B match against Atletico Madrid on September 28 was 119 euros ($141.50) while Inter are asking 48 euros for their Group D match against Real Madrid on September 15.

