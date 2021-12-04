A much-changed AC Milan saw off bottom side Salernitana 2-0 on Saturday to take top spot in Serie A ahead of previous leaders Napoli’s match against Atalanta.

Milan coach Stefano Pioli made six changes to his starting XI from the midweek victory at Genoa, with Tuesday’s crucial Champions League match against Liverpool in mind.

But Franck Kessie and Alexis Saelemaekers both scored inside the first 20 minutes to ensure a straightforward victory for the hosts at the San Siro.

Milan have given their bid for a first league title since 2011 a boost this week after bouncing back from two straight defeats with successive victories.

