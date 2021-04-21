AC Milan have withdrawn from the European Super League (ESL) amid a backlash from fans around the world, the Italian club confirmed on Wednesday.

“The voices and the concerns of fans around the world have clearly been expressed about the Super League, and AC Milan must be sensitive to the voice of those who love this wonderful sport,” Milan said in a statement.

The US-owned outfit become the ninth team out of 12 to abandon the project.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta