Junior Messias completed his rise from delivery man to Serie A star on Thursday when his move to AC Milan was made permanent by the Italian champions.

Brazilian Messias signed for Milan last summer on a season-long loan from Crotone with an option to buy for just over five million euros and was an important part of his team’s charge to the Serie A title, scoring five times in 26 league appearances.

Milan have deposited Messias’ contract with Serie A after renegotiating the purchase fee to a reported 4.5 million euros plus bonuses.

Messias’ arrival at the highest levels of club football is all the more impressive given he began his career in Italy in the amateur game over a decade ago.

