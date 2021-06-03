Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly evaluating the possibility of signing former Birkirkara goalkeeper Alessandro Guarnone.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb.com said that Guarnone, who came through the AC Milan youth system, could be a candidate to be the club’s third goalkeeper for season 2021-22.

AC Milan are currently looking to strengthen their goalkeepers’ department following the departure of Gianluigi Donnarrumma and his brother Antonio.

