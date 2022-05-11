AC Milan, owned since 2018 by American investment fund Elliott Management, is the subject of “two bids”, club president Paolo Scaroni said Tuesday.

“I understand that there are two offers and it takes time to complete the overview, understand them well and compare them,” Scaroni told Italian news agency ANSA.

In April, Italian media reported interest from Bahrain-based investment fund Investcorp.

More recently, the Italian press reported discussions with another potential bidder, American investment fund RedBird Capital Partners.

There has been no official response to from either reported bidder although Scaroni on Tuesday indicated that Investcorp’s negotiations with the owners were more advanced.

