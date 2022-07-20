AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko said Wednesday that Italian police who pulled him from his car at gunpoint this month after mistaking him for a shooting suspect "clearly put our lives in danger".

A video of the July 3 police stop that went viral earlier this month showed the French midfielder with his hands up in the air and pressed to a patrol car being searched by a policeman.

The video shows another officer pointing her pistol at an unseen passenger still inside Bakayoko's car during the search. After a few moments, another officer approaches Bakayoko and the policeman patting him down, says something, and the policeman releases Bakayoko.

Following the publication of the video, Milan police said Bakayoko and his passenger had been pulled over because they resembled the description of two suspects in a shooting case and denied the control was racial profiling.

