Alan Deidun, a resident academic at the Department of Geosciences of the University of Malta’s Faculty of Science, and Malta’s Ocean Ambassador, has been appointed as a member of the Horizon Europe Mission Board for Healthy Oceans.

Each mission board is composed of 15 experts, each chosen following a rigorous and highly-competitive selection process, and representing a wide range of individual backgrounds, experience and nationalities.

The other 14 experts on the Oceans Mission board include former MEPs, research institute directors, former directors of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, former directors of the World Wildlife Fund, fishers’ lobbyists, NGO representatives and even freshwater specialists, the latter in view of the intrinsic connection between lakes, rivers and the ocean.

Five themes have been chosen for the first Horizon Europe Missions, reflecting some of the biggest challenges facing society today. These are cancer; soil health and food; climate-neutral and smart cities; adaptation to climate change; and healthy oceans, seas, coastal and inland waters.

Making the public aware of the intrinsic role played by the ocean in their everyday life

Each mission aims to promote a portfolio of excellence-based and impact-driven research and innovation actions across their respective disciplines and sectors, that (i) achieve, within a set time frame, a measurable goal that could not be achieved through individual actions; (ii) have impact on society and policymaking through science and technology, and (iii) are relevant for a significant part of the European population and a wide range of European citizens.

Deidun recently delivered a speech at the Paris Peace Forum in his capacity as member of the Oceans Mission Board. The high-profile forum was opened by French Presi­dent Emmanuel Macron and attracted the participation of 30 heads of state.

An overview of the Paris Peace Forum.

Together with other members of the board, Deidun took part in an ad hoc session of the forum dedicated to oceans. It was chaired by ex-World Trade Organisation director-general Pascal Lamy and was attended by hundreds of forum participants.

In his speech, Prof. Deidun said: “Arvid Pardo, widely known as the ‘father of the Constitution of the Ocean’, in a landmark three-hour speech at the UN’s General Assembly in 1967, referred for the first time to the Ocean as the ‘common heritage of mankind’. There are very few elements on this planet as intrinsically common and connected to all humans as the ocean. Thus, through its ‘common’ and ‘shared’ status, the ocean can act as the best ambassador for peace, as a soft diplomatic vehicle which transcends geopolitical boundaries. My vision for this Mission is for it to showcase what the ocean can deliver for broader society, as a catalyst for positive change rather than simply a recipient of human impacts. The ocean can provide solutions to some of our compelling societal challenges, through for example, the provision of food, freshwater and energy, the regulation of climate and by acting as an untapped medicine chest.

“We need to fire the public’s imagination about the ocean, by taking it into their living rooms and making them aware of the intrinsic role played by the ocean in their everyday life, such as through the provision of atmospheric oxygen.

“The field of ocean literacy can provide guidance on how to engage with the public, and we can capitalise on Europe’s global leadership when it comes to maritime technologies which can be developed further for ocean monitoring and forecasting purposes and large data processing capabilities.”