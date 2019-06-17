Outraged astronomers and environmentalists have launched a crowdfunding appeal in the hopes of drumming up the €2,000 needed to appeal a decision to allow a restaurant at a sensitive site in Dwejra to expand.

Fifteen organisations, ranging from the University of Malta's Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy to Moviment Graffitti and Birdlife Malta, have put their name to the crowdfunding appeal.

The funds raised would be used to file a court appeal against an Environmental Planning Tribunal decision taken last week which will effectively allow the Azure Window Restaurant in Dwejra to become bigger and brighter.

€2,000 would allow activists to cover the costs of filing the appeal as well as paying for any eventual fines incurred should the court appeal be unsuccessful.

Activist Cami Appelgren indicated in a post on Facebook that the target was within reach

The Tribunal overturned an earlier rejection by the Planning Authority and prompted an outpouring of anger among environmentalists. Nature Trust Malta called it “a travesty of justice”. and warned Malta was "shooting itself in the foot" by allowing such projects to go ahead.

Astronomers say Dwejra is one of the few remaining spots in Malta and Gozo which are dark enough to allow them to observe the Milky Way.

Which organisations are backing the crowdfunding appeal?

- BirdLife Malta

- Bicycle Advocacy Group

- Din l-Art Helwa

- FAA Flimkien Ghal Ambjent Ahjar

- Friends of the Earth Malta

- Isles of the Left

- Light Pollution Awareness Group

- Moviment Graffitti

- Nature Trust - FEE Malta

- Ramblers Malta

- Archaeological Society Malta

- The Astronomical Society of Malta

- Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy - ISSA - University of Malta

- Wirt Għawdex

- Żminijietna - Voice of the Left