A number of academics from the University of Malta have expressed concern over the welfare of child asylum seekers who are being kept in detention with adults to the detriment of their psychological wellbeing.

In a letter to Family and Social Welfare Minister Michael Falzon and Children’s Commissioner Pauline Miceli, the academics said the recent incidents at Ħal Far “constitute a serious risk to the life, health and psychological wellbeing of these children.”

They said that these children should be afforded “special protection” under the United Nations convention to ensure that they are not further traumatized by such events.

The academics said that as far as they knew, the children had not yet been assessed for their real age, adding that help in this regard offered by international organisations based in Malta was not being utilised.

“Until such time as assessment is finalised, we ask that you, as Minister responsible for Children, to ensure that they receive due protection as children,” they said.

Moreover, they said that any decision to place children aged 16 and 17 with adults violated the obligation at law to regard children as persons under the age of 18. It also violated the obligation to provide them with “appropriate protection and humanitarian assistance in the enjoyment of applicable rights”.

“We look forward to your intervention to ensure appropriate and immediate steps regarding the care of all these children and await your assurance that this issue is being addressed,” the academics said in their letter.