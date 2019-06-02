University and Junior College academics who successfully completed the online course Designing, Delivering and Evaluating Study-Units during 2018 and 2019 were recently presented with certificates by Pro-Rector Prof. Saviour Zammit.

Prof. Zammit commended the academics for their interest and commitment to enhance their teaching with the use of technology.

Designing, Delivering and Evaluating Study-Units provides academic staff with the knowledge and skills required to design, deliver and evaluate blended (selected in-class sessions replaced with online teaching) and fully online study-units. This nine-week course is delivered fully online except for the first class-based session. This course requires a weekly commitment of four to six hours.

The course is facilitated by Prof. Colla MacDonald and James Cilia with the support of Naomi Mifsud (senior IT specialist at IT Services).

This course was supported by the UM Distance and E-Learning Committee (DEC).