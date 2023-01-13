The Academy for Disciplined Forces Malta is to have a female commander, the government said on Friday.

Karen Galea has been nominated to lead the academy as its commander, replacing Joseph Cachia.

She will be the first woman to lead the academy since it was set up in 2016.

Galea spent 22 years working within the police force as a civilian, most recently as its director of finances and administration. She graduated with a Commerce degree from the University of Malta.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri congratulated her on her new role and thanked the outgoing commander, Cachia, for his service.

The Siġġiewi-based academy is a licenced educational institute set up to train members of the police, armed forces, Civil Protection Department and Correctional Services Agency.