HITT Academy Tibhar obtained a massive 6-0 scoreline against Academy Home Trends as another round of matches was played from the MTTA First Division.

Even Mosta Gunners had a positive outing after seeing off Academy Valletta 5-1. On the other hand, MITT Butterfly had a tough nut to crack in Academy Andro although they still won 4-3.

In another match, Kyte Consultants beat Academy Roxon 4-2.

