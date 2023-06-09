A new flyover giving access from the Luqa junction project to Qormi will be closed off from the end of next week and will reopen by the end of June together with many of the lanes currently under construction.

The northbound flyover, currently from the airport to Qormi will switch directions when re-opened, Infrastructure Malta said.

“By the end of June, we will see most of the project covered with permanent asphalt and line markings,” CEO Ivan Falzon told a news conference.

By then, people would already start seeing a difference in their travel commute, he said.

The project updates were given during a news conference.

The works around the airport building started in 2021 with the aim of reducing traffic and provider safer access, but the project has been beset by complaints from drivers and travellers.

Falzon assured the public that by August all infrastructural works in the project, including a tunnel from Triq Il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa to Qormi will be open to traffic.

Until then, Infrastructure Malta is encouraging drivers to use alternative routes.

Motorists coming from Tal-Barrani road should pass through Marsa, and those living in localities like Kirkop, Zurrieq and Qrendi, colloquially known as “behind the tunnel” should use the newly re-opened Triq Tas-Sejba, Mqabba.

The Mqabba road between two quarries was cordoned off in late December after Infrastructure Malta said it was at risk of collapsing.

Extensive repair works have come to an end and the road will be re-opened on Saturday, Falzon said.

Works have been ongoing “non-stop” since February and included placing foundation pillars up to 42 metres in length, Falzon explained.

The two projects will be officially inaugurated together in October when landscaping works alongside the neighbouring projects are ready.

On Friday Infrastructure Malta CEO announced that access to Qormi from the Luqa Junction Project will be temporarily closed Photo: Jonathan Borg

Falzon admitted that people have complained about ongoing delays and traffic jams in the area but said that the public will soon be able to enjoy the fruits of the project.

Last year the airport's CEO, Alan Borg, said the works were having a negative impact on tourism.