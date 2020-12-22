Christmas is fast approaching and with just a few hours left to get all of your Christmas presents sorted, the race is now on to track down the best gifts and get them wrapped and under the tree in time for the big day. Whether you’re an expert Christmas shopper or someone who finds choosing Christmas gifts challenging and are a stickler for leaving it until the last minute, it can be tough to know what to get that won’t be a two-minute wonder.

One of the perks of 21st century Christmas shopping is that if you’re in need, amazon is just a swipe away and with next day deliver for prime users, it can be ideal. Yet, with so much available, it can often lead you back to square one. Below, we’ve listed some of the top gifts that should be on your 2020 Christmas list.

1. Tile Pro

Got a relative that’s always losing something? Whether it’s their keys or their mobile phone, they just can’t seem to keep track of their stuff, even if it turns out to be in their hand. The Tile Pro is a tiny square tracking device that can be attached to keys, electronic devices or other valuable items like your purse, enabling the item to be located if it gets lost or misplaced. The great thing about Tile pro is that it’s small, durable, waterproof and is Bluetooth enabled for easy connectivity.

This can be found on Amazon for around $31.79

2. A poker table

Online poker is incredibly popular at the moment and thanks to technology, it’s now more accessible than ever. Whether you’re playing from the comfort of your sofa at home or even on the morning commute on the train, there are so many ways to play on different devices, on apps and in a web browser. Yet, it can also be great to sometimes get involved in a game of poker at a real table, with friends or family around.

If you’re considering buying a poker table, check out the essential guide of what kind of thing you need to look out for.

3. HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer

If there’s one thing this year has taught us, its that we shouldn’t take any moment with the people we care about for granted. The HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer enables you to capture those treasured memories in a snapshot in time and print it out so that you can keep the memories close.

Capable of printing 2.3-by-3.4-inch photos on zero ink paper, this portable printer can be taken practically anywhere and connects straight to a mobile app for easy usage.

It comes in at around $89.99 on Amazon.com.

4. The Red5 Nova gaming keyboard

For all of the gamers out there, the Red 5 Nova gaming keyboard is designed to be used for gaming purposes and has built in compatibility for both Windows and Mac. Featuring multi coloured lighting around the keyboard, it features 25 anti-ghost keys and over 50 million clicks, making it stand out against the average keyboard.

Coming in at a modest price of £40, this gaming keyboard won’t break the bank either.

5. Topvision mini projector

Ever had a movie you’ve wanted to play but you can only get it up on your phone or laptop? The Topvision mini projector enables you to plug in your device and project the screen onto any clear surface meaning you can watch your favourite shows and movies, no matter where you are.

It’s also ideal for parties where you could display music videos on the wall or at a sleepover, under a blanket fort. Coming in at just $71.99, this could be an ideal gift for any movie fans or partygoers alike.

6. Dodow Sleep Aid Device

In today’s constantly connecting and fast paced world, it can be difficult to wind down in the evenings. The Dodow Sleep Aid Device helps you to sleep by acting as a metronome system, providing a trance like rhythm that calms the mind, while the light system helps indicate when to breathe in and breathe out.

Just plug it in, pop it by your bed and turn out the light so that you can tune out the day and tune in to relaxation that will get you into the right mind for sleeping. Coming in at $59.90, it’s not as cheap as some of the sleep sprays and aids on the market but this quality device is worth the investment.

7. Apple Mini Ipad

With a 7.9-inch retina display and two memory storage size options, the Apple Mini Ipad is on a lot of peoples Christmas lists. Ideal for everything from looking at photos, browsing the web or downloading apps, this device also comes in Grey, Silver or Gold.

Get it for just $379 over on Amazon.

There’s seven great Christmas gifts that are sure to help you with this years last minute dash to the shops when you realise you’re a present short!

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.