Popular brand Accessorize has teamed up with Wolt.

The brand already operates a full-scale online store on www.monsoonaccessorize.com.mt where purchases are delivered within a day or two. But now, one can shop a capsule range of Accessorize products through the Wolt app and get one’s purchase delivered within 30 minutes, just as one would with a restaurant take-out (opening hours apply).

So if one needs a birthday gift urgently, is off to get some exercise and needs a new gym bag or bottle, or can’t find a scarf to match an outfit, one just needs to get onto the Wolt app, scroll, choose and wait for the doorbell to ring.

The Accessorize and Wolt collaboration promises hassle-free instant gratification and great service at one’s fingertips

For those who are trying to entertain children who are housebound due to reduced activities, there’s a unicorn dress-up set, fairy wings and a colourful range of stationary, bags and face masks that will brighten up any girl’s day with the click of a button.

As summer is around the corner, one can easily use the Wolt app for great beachwear, bags, jewellery, active wear and essentials, which would be delivered to one’s door in no time at all.

The Accessorize and Wolt collaboration promises hassle-free instant gratification and great service at one’s fingertips.