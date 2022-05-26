A collision between a motorcycle and a car just outside the Sta Venera tunnels caused another traffic nightmare on Thursday morning. Scant details of the accident were available, but an ambulance was on the scene.

The accident happened at about 7.30am on the road leading to Marsa, and caused traffic to snarl-up all the way to Swieqi, motorists said.

The jam also impacted traffic in other areas.

A motorist travelling from Żebbug to Mrieħel said her trip took her 50 minutes instead of the usual 10.

Accidents near the tunnels have frequently caused major traffic jams. Following an accident last March, the authorities had explained that the delays for reopening the lanes were caused because police had to await hospital certification of the accident victim’s injuries and whether a magisterial inquiry was needed.

“We cannot move anything, even though we would like to clear up the road as soon as possible, until we know the nature of the injuries – serious, grievous, or slight,” the police explained.

If certified “serious”, meaning in danger of loss of life, a vehicle remains onsite for a magisterial inquiry to be held and the duty magistrate engages the experts.