A van crashed into the Regional Road tunnels wall in St Julian's, leaving four men injured, the police said.

While the police initially received a report that the collision happened between a van and a motorbike, witnesses told Times of Malta that a van had crashed into the tunnel wall. The police later confirmed that no motorbike had been involved in the crash.

The accident took place just outside the tunnels, direction north, at around 4.15pm.

The police later said three men were in hospital while a fourth was to be taken there shortly. Two of those in hospital were aged 31 and 42. Their condition, as well as the age and state of the third one, is not yet known.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Civil Protection Department officers were called on site to extract a person from the van.

Meanwhile, the accident caused tailbacks of traffic during rush hour with reports of jams starting from Pietà. The traffic lanes heading towards the St Julian's tunnels are currently closed.

