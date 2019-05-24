Directed by Frank Scheffer, Tea is a documentary about the opera of the same name by Chinese composer Tan Dun, famous for his film music Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon and Hero, as well as for the worldwide broadcast by the BBC of 2000 Today, a piece written for the passage of the year 2000.

Born in 1957 in the Hunan, Tan Dun grew up to the sound of the chants of the shamans of his province. Caught up in the bloodthirsty Cultural Revolution, he was sent to a re-education camp.

When it re-opened its doors in 1978, he entered the Peking Conservatory, where he attended the lectures of guest professors such as George Crumb, Hans Werner Henze and Tori Takmitsu.

The screening of Tea is being held as part of the 2019 edition of Malta International Arts Festival.

Free admission by reservation with Spazju Kreattiv. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org or call 2122 3200.

Tea will screen at Spazju Kreattiv on July 9 at 7.30pm.