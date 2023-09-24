Hospitality group Accor with more than 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries is introducing its Handwritten Collection brand in Malta and has chosen Number 11, Urban Hotel in St Julian’s as the first Maltese hotel to be part of this newly launched brand.

The agreement, signed between Accor and Urban Hotels Malta Ltd, will see Number 11, Urban Hotel joining Accor’s Handwritten Collection at the end of 2023.

”We are excited about this new partnership with Urban Hotels Malta Ltd, through which we can bring the Handwritten Collection to the island. Establishments under the Handwritten Collection are defined by unique personalities that intimately reflect the character and warmth of their owners, thus helping guests experience more authentic stays,” said Ettore Cavallino, senior director of Development Accor for Italy, Greece, and Malta.

“The fact that we have started including Malta in our Handwritten Collection shows Accor’s view of Malta as a very attractive destination and the Group’s belief in the island’s great tourism potential due to its natural beauty, history, local culture, and quality of the hospitality. Having Number 11, Urban Hotel as part of our growing portfolio is also in line with Accor’s strategy in terms of sustainability and respect for the location,” added Cavallino.

Malcolm Azzopardi, general manager of Urban Hotels Malta Ltd singled out this new agreement with Accor as an important milestone in the group’s quest for excellence.

“Associating ourselves with such a prestigious global hospitality group as Accor and having our Number 11, Urban Hotel become a part of its growing Handwritten Collection portfolio is a significant milestone for Urban Hotels Malta Ltd. It reaffirms our commitment to providing exceptional experiences to our guests and aligns perfectly with our dedication to offering unparalleled service, distinctive character, and genuine warmth in the heart of Malta.”