The circumstances prevailing within the country are so extraordinary and grave that immediate actions are needed to restore serenity and confidence in the country and in our marketplace, the Institute of Accountants said.

The institute demanded immediate changes in the executive arm running the country and those leading the relevant institutions.

“We simply cannot wait anymore; our economy and our market dictate this,” it said, adding that the satisfactory conclusion of the investigations into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia must be the primary objective within the country to ensure justice is served, and definitely seen to be served without any shadow of doubt.

“Conflicts of interest, actual or perceived, must not impact the process or outcome of the investigations,” it said.

The institute said those leading the country and its institutions chose to do so to protect society, the economy and the market. These positions carried with them responsibility and accountability for the achievement or otherwise of these objectives.

“The people occupying such roles should make way now to avoid further reputational damage for Malta and above all to carry political responsibility. We are in this unsustainable situation where stakeholders and the Maltese people in general have to plead for the appropriate reaction which is obviously expected in a democracy. “

The institute said it had been let down by the certain elements within government and the institutions. The professed higher standards needed to be embraced by these as well as being imposed on the private sector and professionals.