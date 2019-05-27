The Malta Institute of Accountants raised €8,000 for Beating Hearts Malta. Seen here, from left, are: MIA CEO Maria Cauchi Delia, MIA president William Spiteri Bailey, Prof. Victor Grech from BHM and MIA events and relationships coordinator Analise Sammut. The MIA is committed to attracting talented individuals to the profession and invests heavily in the process of educating prospective accountants.
