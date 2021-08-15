The Malta Institute of Accountants held the New Members Ceremony for accountancy students who had completed their studies in 2019-20. The event was rescheduled from last year due to COVID-19 restrictions and was the first in-person event that the institute organised since the start of the virus outbreak.

Nearly 200 students joined the institute as full members after graduating from the study paths offered by the University of Malta and ACCA.

MIA president Fabio Axisa commended the graduates on their accomplishments in the extraordinary year, extending his thanks to their families who had supported them throughout their study journeys.

He said accountancy is a dynamic field and encouraged them to do their part to strengthen the profession as members of the MIA: “You are the backbone of the profession, and this is your institute.”

Axisa offered the young members practical advice on how to make the most of their careers to benefit the profession and communities. “There are no shortcuts to success and no short-term gains in this profession,” he said. “Protect our jurisdiction and strive to make a difference for the better,” he added.

MIA CEO Maria Cauchi Delia welcomed the new members and urged them to keep developing both as professionals and as individuals. She said an exciting and rewarding career awaits them and that the MIA will assist them in reaching their goal.

Cauchi Delia told the graduates that as members, they have the opportunity to shape the profession: “As the young-est generation in the profession, the institute counts on you to continue the transformation in the accountancy profession.”

The event was also addressed by Frank Bezzina, dean of the University of Malta’s Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy, and Mark Millar, president of ACCA Global. Prof. Bezzina congratulated the young members on their accomplishments and encouraged them to continue developing their skills. He said the profession as a whole appears to have managed the effects of the pandemic successfully but warned that other obstacles lie ahead.

The dean said the profession is becoming increasingly pivotal in the life of businesses and that stakeholders hold accountants in high esteem: “You represent the moral compass of the organisation and I urge you to exercise sound judgement and uphold high standards of integrity throughout your careers.”

Millar told graduates that they took the right choice in persevering in this study path and promised a fulfilling career in a fast-changing landscape. “Accountancy is a forward-thinking profession and, when the pandemic subsides, industries will need agile, creative and highly-skilled specialists like yourselves,” he said.

The ACCA president praised the Institute of Accountants for its dedication to the profession, highlighting a unity of purpose between the two bodies that, he said, is expected to play an increasingly important role in the geographic region.

During the ceremony, four graduates received accolades for distinguishing themselves in their studies.

Enrica Maria Debono won the University of Malta Best Student Award; Marica Xuereb was presented the MIA-ACCA Top Affiliate Award for September 2019; Leanne Barry the MIA-ACCA Top Affiliate Award for March 2020; and Aaron Grech the MIA-ACCA Top Affiliate Award for September 2020. Johann D’Amato, in absentia, was awarded for the award as MIA-ACCA Top Affiliate for December 2019.

The institute also conferred the Kevin Mahoney Award to Brian Ferrante for his selfless support to parents with children diagnosed with autism. The award recognises accountancy professionals who distinguish themselves for altruism in the community.

The New Members’ Ceremony was held in accordance with the latest safety protocols issued by the health authorities.